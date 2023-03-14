Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 390 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $426.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

