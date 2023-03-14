Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.20 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Netflix were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $298.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average of $290.92. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

