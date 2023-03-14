Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $269.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $310.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

