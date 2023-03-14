Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

