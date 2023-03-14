Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 6,297 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

