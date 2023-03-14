Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,308 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $622.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.20 and a 200-day moving average of $532.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

