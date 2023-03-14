Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

