Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.38% of Pool worth $420,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.12. 41,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

