Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 52,234 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,955,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,234 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $265,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

