Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 29,106 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Teradyne worth $322,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 346,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.31. 215,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,211. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

