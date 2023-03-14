Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 29,055 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.82% of Armstrong World Industries worth $138,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 246,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 889,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.