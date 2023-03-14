Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 4.47% of Watsco worth $445,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,259,000 after buying an additional 148,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 45.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 115,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Watsco by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.97. 24,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average is $274.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

