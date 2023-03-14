Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $502.20 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,857,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,265 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $502,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. 397,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

