Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $368.95 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,739 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $368,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 81,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

