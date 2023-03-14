Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $177.74 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,308,813 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $177,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at $4,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,383. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

