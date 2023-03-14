Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Toro worth $291,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TTC traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.83. 66,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.