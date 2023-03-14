Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $125,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.88. 43,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,995. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $389.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.03.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.