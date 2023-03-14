Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Shares of KMBIF stock remained flat at C$20.29 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.82.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

