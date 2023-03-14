Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
Shares of KMBIF stock remained flat at C$20.29 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.82.
Kambi Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kambi Group (KMBIF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.