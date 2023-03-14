JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 2,210

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,270 ($27.67) to GBX 2,210 ($26.93) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 1,892 ($23.06) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.38) to GBX 1,930 ($23.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

