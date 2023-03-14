JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded M&G to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

