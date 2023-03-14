JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 279,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 625% from the previous session’s volume of 38,575 shares.The stock last traded at $53.10 and had previously closed at $52.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

