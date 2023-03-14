Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
