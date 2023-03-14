Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. 937,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,557. The company has a market cap of $398.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

