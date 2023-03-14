JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
JKS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
