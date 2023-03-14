JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $33,995,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also

