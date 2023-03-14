Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.78 million and $148,150.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01105294 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $147,578.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

