JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.
JD.com Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of JD stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $69.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
