Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Trading Up 1.6%

Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ithaca Energy (IACAF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.