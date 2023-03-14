iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet raised iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
iStar Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $585.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. iStar has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
