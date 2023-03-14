iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet raised iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

iStar Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $585.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. iStar has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of iStar

About iStar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iStar by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

