iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 230,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

IFRA opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

