iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 854.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

