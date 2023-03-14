iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 53,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

IWM traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,703,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,141,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

