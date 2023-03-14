iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $212.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

