iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $5,124,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

