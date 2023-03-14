iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 208,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 230,014 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $39.82.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

