iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.20. 1,871,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,199. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.22. The company has a market cap of $294.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

