Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. 219,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

