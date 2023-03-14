Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

