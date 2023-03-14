Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

