Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 75,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,420. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

