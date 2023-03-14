Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 75,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,420. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.68.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.