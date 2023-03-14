Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $72,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $391.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

