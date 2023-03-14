International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Douglas D. Wheat Sells 13,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
International Seaways stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 610,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
