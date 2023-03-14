International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Douglas D. Wheat Sells 13,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.4 %

International Seaways stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 610,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

