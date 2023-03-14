International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.66. 861,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.