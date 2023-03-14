Interface, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.
Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.
Interface Stock Performance
Interface stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,069. Interface has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $468.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Interface
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
