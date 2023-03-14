Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.