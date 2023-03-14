Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 719,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 522,067 shares.The stock last traded at $309.06 and had previously closed at $303.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,057.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,507,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.