Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Major Shareholder Sells 17,304,930 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,984,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,146 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,506,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

