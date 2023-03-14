Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,135. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

