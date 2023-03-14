Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,683. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.40, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

BOX Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.