Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires 750 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Schutte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

SYBT traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 289,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.