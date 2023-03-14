Insider Buying: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:RYAN traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 1,366,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,279. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

